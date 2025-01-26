Honduras Prepares for Mass Deportations Under Trump

The government of Honduras announced this Saturday that it is preparing a support plan for its citizens who may be deported from the United States, after Donald Trump’s administration began an offensive against illegal migration. “In response to the current migration situation, President Xiomara Castro will launch the ‘Brother, Come Home’ Program in support of our migrants,” assured Honduras’ Foreign Minister Enrique Reina on his X account.

According to Reina, the program includes support for citizens of this nation through Honduras’ consular network on US soil, as well as “legal support and emergency visits” by consuls to migrant detention centers in the United States. “We will not leave alone our migrant brothers who contribute (with their remittances) to the country,” stated the head of Honduran diplomacy.

The program, for which no start date has been announced, includes providing a “solidarity” monetary bonus -amount unspecified-, food support and access to employment programs for Hondurans who arrive deported from the United States. “We will be working hard to provide this support to our compatriots who could be returned in this new process of political decisions taken by the Trump administration,” Reina said in statements to local press.

The Foreign Minister assured he will hold conversations with the US Ambassador in Tegucigalpa, Laura Dogu, to “coordinate” that deportations guarantee “a safe return.” So far, the Honduran government has not reported any arrival of flights with deportees after the start of the offensive against illegal migration in the United States.

According to Honduran authorities, about 280,000 Hondurans could be deported. In 2024, over 37,000 were deported. Nearly two million Hondurans, most undocumented, live in the United States and help sustain Honduras’ economy. According to the government, in 2024 Honduras received $9.627.9 million in family remittances, equivalent to more than 25% of GDP.

On Friday, 265 Guatemalans arrived in their country deported from the North American nation.