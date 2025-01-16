Venezuela’s González Urrutia Meets Costa Rica Leaders amid Crisis

Edmundo González Urrutia, Venezuelan opposition politician, is visiting Costa Rica. He has been traveling in Latin America and meeting with political leaders since January 2, prior to Nicolás Maduro’s swearing-in. Today, González will hold a meeting at the Legislative Assembly, where he will be received by Rodrigo Arias, the president of Congress, and by the legislative plenary. He will also meet with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves.



He is internationally recognized as the legitimate winner of the recent elections in Venezuela. Costa Rica has publicly condemned the regime of Nicolás Maduro and the human rights violations in Venezuela. Last Wednesday, the Costa Rican Congress approved a motion of support for González Urrutia, recognizing him as the “legitimate president” of Venezuela. This motion was only opposed by Congresswoman Rocio Alfaro from Frente Amplio.

At the same time, President Rodrigo Chaves expressed his support and mentioned that he looked forward to González’s visit. “We are going to give a big welcome to whoever triumphed in the July elections in Venezuela, and we continue to denounce the electoral fraud,” the Costa Rican head of state stated.

Costa Rica also offered political asylum to González Urrutia and María Corina Machado, another member of the opposition. Both thanked the country for its gesture but indicated that they must continue fighting to restore peace and democracy in their nation. The Venezuelan community in Costa Rica organized a rally in support of their president-elect. They will gather at the Plaza de la Democracia in front of the Legislative Assembly building to listen to the speech that Edmundo González will deliver.

Last week, they also gathered in San José to demonstrate against Maduro and demand freedom in their home country. With chants of “Freedom! Freedom!” and “Glory to the brave people,” Venezuelans made their voices heard during a day of international mobilization. Throughout the years, Costa Rica has positioned itself in favor of the Venezuelan people and against Maduro’s actions to perpetuate his power.