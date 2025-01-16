US Tourists Lead Costa Rica’s Record Tourism Growth in 2024

Six out of ten tourists who visited Costa Rica in 2024 came from the United States, one more than in 2023, attracted by the Central American country’s lush beaches and rich biodiversity, according to a report published Thursday by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

Of the 2.6 million foreign visitors who arrived by air to Costa Rica in 2024, 1.5 million were U.S. nationals, representing 59% of the total and a 10.9% increase compared to 2023. “The 7.7% growth in tourist arrivals by air is a testimony to Costa Rica’s global appeal,” said Tourism Minister William Rodríguez during the presentation of the annual tourist arrival report.

Costa Rica is a tourist magnet for its volcanoes, forests, and paradise-like beaches. However, in recent years, crime has increased due to drug trafficking, with a rate of 16.6 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2024. Last December, the U.S. government recommended “increased caution” to its citizens visiting this Central American country.

In addition to Americans, Canadians (9.8%) and Mexicans (3.4%) make up the numbers, meaning North American tourists represent 73%, while Europeans account for 16.1% (0.8% less than in 2023), particularly Germans, French, and British. Only 4.7% are from Latin America. Tourism contributes 8.2% of GDP and is one of Costa Rica’s largest sources of foreign exchange.

Rodríguez said the country maintains “a path of growth” after tourism was paralyzed in 2020 due to worldwide health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.