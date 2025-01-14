No menu items!

Costa Rica Legend Navas Could Return Home After PSG Departure

Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas (R)
AFP Photo / Manan Vatsyayana

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been linked to many clubs following his departure from PSG. Navas wanted to remain in Europe, playing at the top level, and had everything ready to join Serie A. However, the deal with the Italian club Monza fell through at the last minute. Some reports indicated that a financial agreement between both parties wasn’t possible. 

During an interview with Costa Rican media, Navas shared that he wanted to play in top leagues. Sports journalists reported that Navas had offers from MLS, LaLiga, Saudi Arabia, and other leagues.  The former Real Madrid player was even linked to arch-rival club FC Barcelona when Marc André Ter Stegen got injured. However, the Catalan club decided to bring in goalie Wojciech Szczesny. 

Recently, Chilean club Colo Colo expressed interest in the three-time Champions League winner. Nonetheless, the club’s board decided to bring back Brayan Cortés.  Now, the 38-year-old, who has been without a team since mid-2024, could be close to a new sporting challenge in Brazil with Gremio, following moves in the transfer market that position him as a viable option. 

Brazilian sports media mentioned that Agustín Marchesín, the current goalkeeper of Gremio de Porto Alegre, could join Boca Juniors given that the team’s first goalie Sergio Romero is injured. At the same time, Gremio is evaluating alternatives to cover the position, and Navas is one of the best options, as he is a free agent.

While Navas’ future remains uncertain, Sergio Gila, Saprissa’s sports manager, confirmed that the doors are open for Keylor. “We’re very interested in having Keylor back at the club. He is the best goalkeeper in the history of Central America and America. He trained with us whenever he requested it. The interest is total; there has obviously been contact because this is his home, the doors are open,” said Gila. 

The Pérez Zeledón native does not hide his love for Saprissa and has stated that he would like to retire with the club that gave him the opportunity to kickstart his successful career.  “Saprissa is the team where I started, and I would like to finish,” Navas mentioned last year.

