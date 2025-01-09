SINAC Issues Alert Over High Risk of Forest Fires in Costa Rica

The National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) has raised an alert because of the significant risk of forest fires in various areas of the country as a result of the cold front impacting Costa Rica this week.

The SINAC National Fire Management Program indicated that the weather conditions are quite conducive to the spread of fires. The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) states that this phenomenon especially impacts the northern and central regions of the country, with winds reaching as high as 88 km/h in northern Guanacaste and between 40 km/h and 70 km/h in the Central Valley.

“Windy weather is particularly hazardous, as it facilitates the swift spread of fires; therefore, any spark could rapidly turn into a forest fire, causing significant harm to plants and animals,” SINAC cautioned. SINAC officials called on the public to avoid participating in any activities that involve using fire.

“Landowners requiring fire for agricultural activities must secure the appropriate permit from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and adhere to all set regulations to prevent incidents,” they stressed. The 2024 forest fire season concluded as the most intense in the past decade. As per information from the Fire Department, 141 emergencies were managed, and 27,865 hectares were scorched.

The height of the fire season happened in March, with a fire emergency logged every 8 minutes, while typically, one is managed every 20 minutes. In 2024, fire emergencies nearly tripled in number when compared to 2023. The province most impacted was Guanacaste, which noted 92 fires, according to data, surpassing the total from the previous 9 years.

In many instances, the fires were ignited by people who ignored the advice of SINAC staff and continued to set fires, even with the risks to nature and their own safety.