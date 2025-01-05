No menu items!

Costa Rican Towns Achieve Zero Murder Rate Through Local Action

Despite the increase in crime and insecurity being a significant worry for Costa Ricans, certain regions of the country have successfully evaded the crisis. As per official figures from the statistics section of the Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ), merely 14 cantons in the nation reported no intentional homicides in the previous year.

The cantons that reported zero victims of intentional homicides in 2024 include Acosta, Barva, Dota, Flores, Guatuso, Hojancha, Montes de Oro, Monteverde, Nandayure, Naranjo, San Isidro, Santa Bárbara, Tarrazú, and Zarcero. Rándall Zúñiga, director of the OIJ, highlighted that this figure stands in stark contrast to the concerning national totals, which ended 2024 with an initial count of 880 cases.

The canton of Hojancha, located in the province of Guanacaste, is notable for having gone 20 straight years without a single homicide being reported. Since 2005, this tranquil area of Guanacaste has become a paradigm of harmonious living and community organization.

The Vice Mayor of Hojancha, Adalberto Rodríguez, emphasized the significance of the shared dedication to maintaining peace. “We have neighborhood security in various areas of the canton.” I believe this is very significant because when we encounter an abnormal situation in the canton, citizens notify the security forces via their social networks, which are essential,” he stated.

Rodríguez also pointed out that the values, social cohesion and education of the community has been decisive in keeping the region safe. With this achievement, Hojancha not only distinguishes itself as a tranquil region but also serves as a national and global model of how community cohesion, preventive measures, and collaboration between authorities and residents can ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

The homicide rate in Costa Rica ended 2024 at 16.6 per 100,000 residents, showing a decrease from 2023, which saw a record high of 17.2. The nation wrapped up 2024 with 880.

