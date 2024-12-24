Temporary Technical Glitch Forces American Airlines to Ground US Fleet

American Airlines (AA), the world’s largest airline, resumed flights Tuesday after a technical issue forced the suspension of all its travel in the United States during peak holiday season traffic, according to sector authorities. “American Airlines reported a technical issue this morning and requested a national flight suspension. The suspension has already been lifted,” said Bridgett Frey from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a statement.

AA’s flight suspension occurred between 11:50 GMT and 12:50 GMT on Christmas Eve, an extremely busy air traffic day in the United States. Both the FAA and the airline have not yet revealed the nature of the technical problem and why it caused a nationwide flight suspension. Social media filled with complaints from travelers about how the delay could affect their holidays or ruin their family Christmas gatherings.

“What a way to start Christmas,” posted a traveler on X to detail that the plane they were on returned to the gate and passengers were made to disembark. American posted responses to several travelers, urging patience and expressing that their team was “working to get everyone flying safely soon.”