Three New Plant Species Found Growing in Costa Rica

Three new plant species have been discovered in Costa Rica following an investigation by the National Museum of Costa Rica. The plants are identified as Miconia rupicola Gleason, Phyllanthus elsiae, and Coccoloba williamsii Standl., with the latter commonly known as “papaturro.”

The first two species, previously noted in Nicaragua and Panama, were mentioned in the Manual de Plantas de Costa Rica as potentially present in Costa Rica. However, they have only now been officially identified and recorded within the country. Researchers highlight this as the first record in Mesoamerica of Coccoloba williamsii Standl., extending its known range, which was previously limited to Peru and Colombia.

These species play significant roles in Costa Rica’s ecosystems. Miconia rupicola and Coccoloba williamsii serve as key food sources for wildlife, supporting various insects and birds with their flowers and fruits. The fruits of C. williamsii are also edible for humans.

Phyllanthus elsiae, meanwhile, belongs to a genus of interest for medical research. One of its species, Phyllanthus acuminatus, is known for antitumor properties, underscoring its potential for pharmaceutical studies.

Locations and Ecological Habits

The first record of Coccoloba williamsii was documented in Pocares and La Valeria, in the plains of Parrita, Puntarenas. Commonly called “papaturro,” this 7–10-meter-tall tree thrives in vegetation along river margins and floodplains. It is also used by farmers for live fences, livestock shade, and its edible fruits, which attract diverse bird species.

“Flowering occurs from May to June and again in December, attracting various insects like butterflies, bumblebees, bees, and wasps,” noted Armando Estrada, a researcher at the National Herbarium of the National Museum of Costa Rica, in a press release. The tree’s ornamental potential is notable due to its attractive foliage, ability to resprout, and tolerance to pruning. Two specimens are planted in Parque Metropolitano La Sabana, demonstrating its value as an urban tree species.

Miconia rupicola (syn. Conostegia polyandra Benth.) is an uncommon shrub, 1–4 meters tall, found in coastal habitats, river mouths, and swampy areas. This is its first recorded presence in Costa Rica, where it is limited to the Gandoca-Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge. The species flowers and bears fruit year-round and is distributed from Nicaragua to Peru.

Phyllanthus elsiae (Urb.) R.W. Bouman (syn. Phyllanthus elsiae Urb.) was discovered during a field trip near the Negro Estuary between Limón and Cahuita. Researchers were originally searching for another plant but stumbled upon this species, which was confirmed as a new record for Costa Rica after laboratory analysis.

These findings significantly advance the understanding of Costa Rica’s flora, particularly in wetland habitats, and emphasize the importance of scientific exploration and collaboration in preserving biodiversity.