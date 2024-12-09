Prisma Dental in Costa Rica explains the best and worst habits for your teeth 

Best and worst habits for your teeth

The secret to healthy teeth and gums isn’t much of a secret: Brush twice a day, floss once a day and visit a dentist regularly for cleanings and check-ups. “There’s no special secret to avoiding cavities and gum disease”, says Dr. Telma Rubinstein from Prisma Dental in Costa Rica. But there’s more we could be doing at home, let’s review the good and bad habits for your teeth.

Bad habit: charcoal in toothbrushes or toothpaste. It may benefit in whitening but it comes with a cost. Charcoal is terribly abrasive.

Enamel is the hard, crystalline tissue that covers and protects your teeth. Although removing a small amount of enamel might temporarily brighten your smile, the loss of enamel over time weakens your teeth, increasing the risk of staining, cracks, cavities, and other issues. Note our body is not capable of making more enamel.

Good habit: Gentle brushing with a soft tooth brush

Brushing with a hard-bristled toothbrush and applying excessive pressure can also erode enamel, potentially leading to gum recession and tooth lesions.

“If bristles are spread out or splayed while you brush you’re pressing toot hard” says Dr. Rubinstein.

Bad habit: Drinking sports drinks, soda flavored coffee

Sports drinks, energy drinks, and soda are typically high in both acid and sugar—a harmful combination for teeth. “Even sugar-free sodas have elevated acid levels,” Dr. Rubinstein noted. “Having one of these drinks occasionally isn’t a major concern, but consuming them regularly throughout the day significantly raises your risk for tooth erosion.” Flavored coffee drinks are another hidden but significant source of acids (from the coffee) and sugar (from the added sweeteners).

Good habit: Swishing with water

Rinsing your mouth with water immediately after eating or drinking can help neutralize acidity, remove residual sugar and clear away the kinds of bacteria that cause cavities and bad breath.

Bad habit: Tooth picks

Daily tooth picking whether with a fingernail or wood toothpicks can lead to injury to gums between teeth, gum abscess, sensitive or abrasion to teeth.

We recommend using interdental brushes, they are safe and more effective with less risk of irritation.

Mention the Tico Times and you receive a 5% discount. Good through December 31st.

By: Nadine Cordero DDS MsD