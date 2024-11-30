Heavy Rains Trigger Green Alert Across Costa Rica

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) declared a nationwide Green Alert on Friday as Costa Rica prepares for the arrival of Cold Front No. 3, expected to hit the country today amid already unstable weather conditions. This alert comes as the nation grapples with high humidity levels across southern Central America, combined with trade winds and the influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone, which have triggered rainfall on both the Pacific and Caribbean coasts since Friday.

According to the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), cloud cover is forecasted to move from the Caribbean Sea towards the Northern Caribbean, Northern Zone, and Central Valley. The approaching cold front is anticipated to intensify rainfall in the Caribbean and Northern Zone starting Sunday, with these conditions potentially persisting through Wednesday.Authorities have expressed particular concern for mountainous regions in the Caribbean, Northern Zone, and South Pacific, where river basins are showing alarming saturation levels ranging from 85% to 95%.

This high saturation significantly increases the risk of floods and landslides in these areas. Additionally, the Pacific coast is also under heavy rain warnings, further expanding the zones of potential danger. Route 32, a crucial transportation artery, remains especially vulnerable to landslides.

In response, the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) has implemented a strategy of preventive closures during periods of rainfall near Braulio Carrillo National Park to ensure public safety .Despite the expected transition to the dry season, Costa Rica continues to experience significant downpours.

Thursday alone saw 30 flood-related emergencies, with the areas of Escazú and San Pablo de Heredia being particularly affected. In light of these ongoing challenges, the CNE has issued a strong call for residents to remain vigilant and to closely monitor official channels for updates and potential emergency notifications. While the IMN anticipates the onset of the dry season in the near future, it cautions that intermittent rainfall is likely to continue throughout December.