Costa Rica Introduces First Sustainable Fertilizer from Agricultural Waste

Costa Rica has taken a groundbreaking step in promoting sustainable agriculture and advancing the circular economy with the development of its first fertilizer derived from agricultural waste. Innovaciones Circulares, a leader in agricultural technology specializing in advanced mineral fertilizers, has received approval from the State Phytosanitary Service (SFE) to commercialize this innovative product.

This mineral fertilizer stands out for its natural controlled-release process, which eliminates the need for polymer or plastic coatings commonly used in traditional fertilizers. It boasts a high concentration of phosphorus and magnesium—critical nutrients for crop development—delivered in a way that synchronizes with plant needs. Unlike organic or organo-mineral fertilizers, which often have low nutrient content and reduced efficiency, this product ensures efficient nutrient absorption, even in Costa Rica’s tropical conditions with heavy rainfall.

Additionally, its design minimizes environmental risks. By preventing phosphorus leaching and runoff, the fertilizer protects ecosystems while reducing waste. Its low salinity index also minimizes the risk of plant damage, making it ideal for the maintenance and planting stages, particularly for sensitive young roots.

An Innovation That Supports Farmers and the Environment

Innovaciones Circulares is reshaping Costa Rica’s agricultural landscape by addressing both environmental and economic challenges. Through partnerships with industries such as pig farms that face nutrient accumulation issues, the company has created a system to recover excess nutrients and transform them into safe, advanced fertilizers ready for agricultural use.

“This achievement is a significant step forward for our company and Costa Rica’s agricultural sector,” said Joaquín Víquez, CEO and founder of Innovaciones Circulares. “Our mineral fertilizer not only optimizes nutrient use but also contributes to the circular economy. By transforming excess nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen into advanced, safe agricultural solutions, we reduce dependence on imported fertilizers and offer farmers a sustainable and efficient option.”

The company’s efforts extend to ensuring environmentally friendly farming practices are accessible to Costa Rican farmers. With SFE approval secured, Innovaciones Circulares is also pursuing certification for organic agriculture to meet growing demand for sustainable solutions.

A Sustainable Future for Costa Rica’s Agriculture

This innovative fertilizer aligns with Costa Rica’s broader goals of sustainability and reduced reliance on imports. By offering a solution tailored to the country’s tropical climate, it provides farmers with an effective, eco-friendly tool to grow healthier crops.

With the circular economy at the forefront, this breakthrough represents not only a milestone for Innovaciones Circulares but also a significant leap forward in Costa Rica’s journey toward sustainable agriculture. Farmers now have a reliable, locally made option that supports both their livelihoods and the environment.