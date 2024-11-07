Costa Rica Arrests Suspects Linked to Jewish Community Threats

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ) has apprehended two suspects—a Lebanese-French man and a Costa Rican woman—linked to threats against the Jewish community and the alleged torture and robbery of a worker in Los Yoses, San José. The Lebanese-French suspect was arrested in Los Yoses, San José, alongside a 32-year-old Costa Rican woman, who is also under investigation for related offenses.

According to the OIJ’s Crimes Section, the two individuals are connected to an alleged incident involving deprivation of liberty and aggravated robbery. Preliminary reports indicate that, between Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, 2024, both suspects reportedly detained a man engaged in remodeling work on a property in Los Yoses. Authorities allege that during this time, the victim was subjected to torture and had his personal belongings forcibly taken.

The victim fortunately managed to escape and found assistance from nearby police officers, who responded immediately. Based on evidence gathered through a detailed investigation, OIJ agents concluded that the victim’s account was credible, prompting a raid on a residence in the Los Yoses neighborhood of Montes de Oca, San José. During this operation, both suspects were taken into custody.

The raid also led to the seizure of documents and materials that could provide further insight into the case. These items have since been sent to the Forensic Science Department’s laboratories for careful examination and analysis.

Additionally, the Intelligence and Security Directorate (DIS) had been monitoring the male suspect due to suspicions of his involvement with terrorist groups and alleged threats against Costa Rica’s Jewish community. Authorities are now scrutinizing potential international connections, which may shed light on broader security concerns within Costa Rica.

The OIJ and DIS emphasize that this case is part of an ongoing investigation, with authorities continuing to uncover related details. The suspects remain under the Public Prosecutor’s Office’s custody and will be duly processed, with formal charges expected to be presented soon.