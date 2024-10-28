Costa Rica Ranks Among Top 10 Countries for Environmental Protection

Costa Rica has earned a spot among the top 10 countries globally for environmental protection, as reported in the latest Nature Conservation Index. This Index, which evaluated 180 countries based on their ecosystem protection efforts, underscores Costa Rica’s commitment to biodiversity and sustainable development.

Leading the ranking is Luxembourg, with a top score of 70.8, demonstrating its high level of environmental dedication. Costa Rica is the only Latin American nation in the top 10, securing 10th place with an impressive score of 64.4. The country excelled particularly in terrestrial conservation, taking the lead in land protection and connectivity between protected areas.

Developed by the Goldman Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainability and Climate Change at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in partnership with the non-profit BioDB.com, the Nature Conservation Index uses 25 indicators to assess each country’s conservation performance. These indicators measure factors such as the number of endangered species, the extent of protected areas, and the quality of conservation laws. Together, these provide a holistic view of how well countries are preserving biodiversity and managing environmental stewardship.

Costa Rica’s achievements in conservation are well-documented; approximately 25% of its territory is now designated as protected areas. This model of balancing environmental priorities with economic growth has positioned Costa Rica as a leader in sustainability for decades, showing that national development can coexist with ecological goals.

With its rich biodiversity and proactive environmental policies, Costa Rica continues to set an example on the global stage for integrating sustainability into national strategies.

Top 10 Countries for Environmental Conservation: