Costa Rica’s 3-0 Victory Over Guatemala Seals CONCACAF Quarter-Final Berth

After over a decade of waiting, Costa Rica finally defeated Guatemala in a comprehensive 3-0 victory at the Estadio Nacional, thanks to goals from Warren Madrigal, Kenneth Vargas, and Francisco Calvo. The result means La Sele qualifies for the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League.

In team news, interim coach Claudio Vivas made four changes from last week’s 1-1 draw against Guatemala, with Kenneth Vargas, Alejandro Bran, Alonso Martinez, and Brandon Aguilera coming in for Ariel Lassiter, Jefferson Brenes, Josimar Alcócer and Joel Campbell.

Vivas also switched from his trademark 3-4-3 formation to a more attacking 4-4-2 with Calvo at left-back, Vargas and Madrigal on the wings, and Ugalde and Martinez up front, knowing that this was a must-win match for Los Ticos to ensure qualification to the CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-finals.

First-half

The atmosphere pre-match was tense due to the gravity of the game mixed with the rainy conditions, the strong and boisterous Guatemalan following inside the Estadio Nacional, as well as one goal having a massive stage behind it due to pop group Morat playing a concert at the stadium on Friday. However, the home fans’ mood quickly brightened when, after just nine minutes, Warren Madrigal calmly slotted the ball into the empty net after a pullback by Manfred Ugalde, who smartly got behind the high Guatemalan defensive line—the perfect response to the mounting pressure on Vivas and the players.

Los Chapines grew into the tie without ever looking threatening, in stark contrast to the clinical home side, who doubled their lead with just their second shot on target seven minutes before half-time when they broke quickly from a Guatemala corner kick and the rapid Alonso Martinez expertly found Kenneth Vargas with all the time in the world to emphatically finish past goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen. It was the Aberdeen man’s first senior international goal, and you could see what it meant to him in his celebration as tears streamed down his face.

Minutes later, it was nearly a third when Alonso Martinez headed just over from a Madrigal cross before Madrigal himself, for some reason, tried to pass the ball when clean through on goal (a decision even he probably cannot explain!), as the relentless pressure and speed of the home sides attackers took its toll on the shaky Guatemalan defense. So much like an overpowered boxer desperately waiting for the bell, the away side was relieved to hear the referee’s half-time whistle.

Second-half

Guatemala nearly got a goal back within the first minute of the restart when winger Oscar Santis’s low shot was smartly saved by goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira, his first real act of the night, which served as a reminder to the Tico players that this contest was far from over.

Nine minutes later, Costa Rica almost finished the tie when the pace of the forward line once again exposed the Guatemalan defense, as Martinez was exquisitely put through by the ever-involved Madrigal, forcing a smart save out of Hagen.

With 19 minutes to go, La Sele sealed the win, and my word they did it in style. Captain Francisco Calvo met Joel Campbell’s deflected cross with a sensational overhead kick that rifled past the helpless Hagen in a special moment to savor for the spectators and a player who embodies the true spirit of Los Ticos with his continuously inspirational leadership.

Costa Rica cruised through the remaining minutes of the match, knowing they had secured a spot in the next round, while Guatemala was left to ponder what could have been. Despite starting the game at the top of the group, they finished in third place (due to Suriname beating Guyana in the other group’s fixture), meaning they agonizingly missed out on a place in the quarter-finals. A beautiful illustration of the high and lows of being a football fan!

Player Ratings

1) Patrick Sequeira – 8/10

22) Haxzel Quirós – 6.5/10

3) Jeyland Mitchell – 7.5/10

4) Juan Pablo Vargas – 7/10

15) Francisco Calvo (C) -8.5/10

19) Kenneth Vargas – 8/10

10) Brandon Aguilera – 8/10

16) Alejandro Bran – 6.5/10

17) Warren Madrigal – 8.5/10 (MOTM)

9) Manfred Ugalde – 7.5/10

14) Alonso Martinez – 7.5/10

Substitutes

2) Sebastián Acuña (for Jefferson Brenes 67th minute) – 6.5/10

14) Joel Campbell (for Alonso Martinez 67th minute) – 6.5/10

11) Ariel Lassiter (for Manfred Ugalde 79th minute) – N/A

6) Julio Cascante (for Jeyland Mitchell 79th minute) – N/A

20) Rashir Parkins (for Brandon Aguilera 89th minute) – N/A

Coach

Claudio Vivas – 8/10

Under immense pressure after two poor performances, Vivas delivered a vital and emphatic victory. Tactically, the Argentine coach let the handbrake off and played a much more positive lineup and formation, allowing the attacking players to flourish. Guatemala could not handle the pace or high press of the home side in a really offensive and fluid system

The result means Costa Rica finished top of the CONCACAF Nations League Group and now heads to the quarter-finals, where they will play against the fourth-ranked pre-seeded team (which will be determined based on the CONCACAF Rankings published later this month). The first leg will be played on the 14th or 15th of November.

By Isaac Roblett