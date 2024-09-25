Costa Rican Officials Receive Death Threats, Bomb Scare Ensues

During the afternoon, Rodrigo Arias, president of the Legislative Assembly, and Carlo Díaz, the Attorney General, received death threats. In addition, the press office of the Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that its building was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

An audio recording circulated on social media in which a man claimed that the country “is getting bad,” and called for the killing of both public officials. He went on to criticize the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the government.

“Costa Rica is getting bad. The abuse of power by the Public Prosecutor’s Office is unacceptable, and the people are suffering too much. Costa Rica’s democracy is on the ground, and they are going against the government. Abuse of power by any public institution should not be tolerated. The president of the Assembly, Rodrigo Arias, is a corrupt bastard, and this bastard Carlo Díaz is corrupt,” the recording stated.

The audio continued, “Costa Rica is going to end badly; they are about to take to the streets armed,” and added that killing these officials was the only way to “free Costa Rica.”

The Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ) confirmed that an investigation into the threats is ongoing. “The case is under investigation and in accordance with Article 295 of the Costa Rican Code of Criminal Procedure, no further details can be provided,” the OIJ stated.

On the other hand, as a result of the bomb threat, the Public Prosecutor’s Office building was evacuated. Once the alert was received, all staff were ordered to vacate the premises while a search was conducted. Fortunately, no bomb was found.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office condemned the threats, noting that the incident occurred just one day after 28 raids and arrests were carried out in a public corruption case. “This type of unprecedented act will not be tolerated,” the office said in a statement.

Attorney General Carlo Díaz, reflecting on his nearly three decades in office, emphasized that many powerful groups have been uncomfortable with the office’s work, particularly in cases involving “white-collar” crime, but assured that they would not be intimidated.

“In the Public Prosecutor’s Office, we will not stop doing our duty out of fear of aggressive speeches or underhanded or direct threats from any person,” Díaz said.