Keylor Navas Linked to FC Barcelona as Ter Stegen’s Replacement

Keylor Navas’ future remains uncertain. While the goalkeeper was eager to return to Europe, his deal with the Italian club Monza fell through. So far, there has been much speculation, with some sports journalists linking him to South American clubs and even the MLS.

However, a new opportunity may have emerged for the Costa Rican goalkeeper to return to Europe. Over the weekend, FC Barcelona defeated Villarreal 5-1. However, it was a bittersweet victory, as star goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen suffered a severe injury.

“First team player Marc-André ter Stegen underwent successful surgery this afternoon on a patellar tendon injury in his right knee, performed by Dr. Joan Carles Monllau under the supervision of FC Barcelona Medical Services at the Hospital de Barcelona. He will be unavailable for selection until he has fully recovered,” the club stated.

Navas, who once played for long-time rival Real Madrid, is seen as a viable option according to Spanish media. Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, views the Costa Rican as an attractive candidate to strengthen the team, although there are concerns over Navas’ lack of recent playing time.

Navas’ key advantage is that he can be signed immediately, allowing for a quick integration into the squad and a swift start to training. La Liga regulations support such moves, making him an appealing option for Barça at a critical time.

Some sports outlets have also reported that Navas would be thrilled to join the Catalan club, and his salary wouldn’t be an issue, as he is determined to return to Europe and play at the highest level.

Jorge Mendes, Navas’ agent, has a strong relationship with Barcelona, which could be pivotal in securing this potential deal. Another name on Barcelona’s list of potential signings is Edgar Badia, a 32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper who is currently without a team after his stint with Elche. He, too, could be a viable alternative.

While no agreement has been reached, the possibility of Navas’ return to Spain remains open.