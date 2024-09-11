Costa Rica Tops Travel + Leisure’s List for Young Adult Travelers

A recent Travel + Leisure magazine article named Costa Rica the ideal destination for travelers in their 20s and 30s, while also highlighting the best vacation spots for other age groups. The magazine takes a brief look at some of the options available to visitors, especially U.S. travelers. It points out that Costa Rica is far enough from the United States to feel like a true getaway but close enough to find affordable flights.

The publication notes that Costa Rica’s relatively affordable cost of living further eases financial concerns for travelers. According to Travel + Leisure, visitors can enjoy a local Imperial beer for $1 to $2, a sandwich and fries for around $10, and endless hours on the beach—for free.

According to the writer, those who are traveling to Costa Rica with friends should book a house near the ocean to enjoy water activities like surfing, diving, fishing, and kite surfing. The magazine also notes that a short trip inland will transport you to lush rainforests that are home to sloths, spider monkeys, colorful birds, and jaguars.

For wildlife lovers, the magazine recommends Las Pumas Rescue Center in southern Cañas. And for those seeking adventure, it suggests hiking one of the country’s volcanoes or experiencing a canopy tour through the clouds.

Travel + Leisure emphasizes that the dream vacation varies by individual, but everyone deserves to experience a memorable trip at least once. The article also highlights how our ideal vacations evolve with age, noting that “the vacations you fantasized about in your 20s may no longer appeal to your 40-something self.”

Regarding the remaining destinations selected in this list, the magazine chose Japan for travelers aged 30 to 40, Machu Picchu (Peru) for tourists aged 40 to 50, the Galápagos Islands in Ecuador for those between 50 and 60, France for people between 60 and 70, and South Africa for those 70 and older.