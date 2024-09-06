Costa Rica Tops Global List for Bullying Among Students: PISA Report

Costa Rica reports the highest number of bullying cases globally, according to the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA). A staggering 44% of Costa Rican students say they have been victims of bullying at some point.

This alarming figure places Costa Rica ahead of Kazakhstan, with 39%, and Morocco, with 37%, which rank second and third, respectively.

In Latin America, other countries show notable figures, though lower than Costa Rica’s. Colombia ranks 11th, with 23% of students affected, while Brazil, Peru, and Chile are tied for 16th place, with 20% of students reporting bullying. In total, 80 countries were analyzed, according to the German media outlet DW.

Experts point to structural challenges in Latin America that contribute to the high levels of school bullying. These include social inequality, chronic violence in some communities, and insufficient educational resources. Such problems create environments where bullying is just another symptom of broader societal violence.

What is surprising in Costa Rica’s case is that despite being a country with strong development indicators compared to others in the region, it tops the list for bullying cases. Some analysts suggest this may be due to greater awareness of the issue and a more open willingness to report incidents.

Costa Rican education authorities have implemented several programs to prevent and combat bullying, including teacher and student training and establishing protocols for addressing harassment. However, PISA’s findings suggest these efforts have not sufficiently reduced the number of affected students.

The PISA report emphasized that bullying is a global problem, but the high rates in Latin America, particularly in Costa Rica, underscore the urgent need to strengthen public policies and resources to address it. While some countries have succeeded in reducing bullying, there is still much work to be done in the region to create safe, violence-free school environments.

Costa Rica must develop a comprehensive strategy for its educational system. The country’s schools face a broader crisis, threatening students’ well-being, as well as their personal and academic futures.