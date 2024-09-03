Costa Rica Sees Surge in Dengue Fever Cases with Over 19,000 Infections

Dengue fever continues to pose a significant threat in Costa Rica, with contagion rates reaching alarmingly high levels. According to data from the Ministry of Health, August ended with a total of 19,011 cases, a sharp increase compared to the 6,951 cases recorded during the same period in 2023. Just from July 31 to August 30, 4,493 people contracted the disease.

The data also highlights an increase in cases across nearly every province, except for Limón, which recorded fewer cases compared to last year. Alajuela is experiencing the highest surge in dengue cases, with 5,733 cases—almost five times higher than in the same period in 2023. Similar increases have been observed in Puntarenas, Cartago, and San José.

Experts note that Costa Rica sees the highest incidence of dengue during the rainy season, which goes from May to November. Typically, cases peak in September and October due to weather conditions that favor the proliferation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Currently, all four dengue serotypes are circulating in the country. Additionally, other mosquito-borne diseases such as Zika and chikungunya are present. Serotypes 3 and 4, which generate the most infections, were identified in 2022 after more than 20 years of inactivity. People infected for a second time, especially with different serotypes, are at greater risk of severe disease, making extreme precautionary measures crucial.

Health professionals emphasize that early detection and prompt action are essential to avoiding complications. Severe dengue can lead to bleeding, respiratory issues, and severe abdominal pain.

In case of sudden high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, rash, red marks on the skin, nausea, or vomiting, it is best to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health center. Doctors also stress the importance of not self-medicating and seeking professional medical advice, especially in areas where dengue is prevalent.

“Dengue can easily be confused with other infections, so it is crucial to be alert and not underestimate the signals the body sends,” health experts stressed.