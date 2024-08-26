Costa Rica’s Athletes Ready for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

As the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games kick off on August 28, the Costa Rican delegation is fully prepared to compete. The country will be represented by a delegation of eight athletes.

Diego Quesada and Pilar Riveros will participate in archery, Sherman Güity in the 100m and 200m T64 category, Paola Arana in air pistol in adapted sport shooting, Andrés Molina in parataekwondo class K44 category -80 kg, Camila Haase in swimming – 100m breaststroke SB8 and 200m individual medley SM9, Ernesto Fonseca in tricycles class T51 – 100m and 200m in parathletics, and José Pablo Gil in wheelchair tennis.

Para-athlete Sherman Güity is possibly the country’s main hope to win a medal at the Games. He achieved this feat in Tokyo 2021, winning both a gold and a silver medal, marking Costa Rica’s first-ever medals in the history of the Paralympic Games.

“Everything has been planned out, and we have a positive mindset. Although I’m a little anxious, I want the competitions to begin and be on that track looking for the medals. I hope to give Costa Ricans a reason to celebrate,” said Güity.

The opening ceremony will take place on August 28 at the Place de la Concorde, and the delegations will parade down the Champs-Élysées. The National Paralympic Committee of Costa Rica has announced the competition schedule for the country’s athletes.

The first to take the stage will be Diego Quesada and Pilar Riveros in para-archery, who will compete on August 29, one day after the opening of the Games. For Andrés Molina and Paola Arana, the competition will begin on August 31 at 2:00 a.m. (local time).

Meanwhile, Camila Haase will compete on August 30 in the 100m breaststroke heat SB8 at 3:32 a.m., and on September 5 in the 200m individual medley heat SM9 at 2:38 a.m.

José Pablo Gil will make his debut on the Roland Garros courts on August 30, with the official time yet to be confirmed. Likewise, Sherman Güity will participate on September 1 in the 100m T64 elimination at 1:12 p.m. and on September 7 in the 200m T64 semifinal at 4:02 a.m. Ernesto Fonseca will compete on September 3 in the final 200m tricycle T51 at 2:45 a.m., and on September 6 in the final 100m tricycle T51 at 1:08 p.m.

The whole country will be supporting these great athletes, who, with their effort, discipline, and dedication, have managed to take Costa Rica to the highest level of world sport.