Social Media Identity Theft Doubles in Costa Rica, Authorities Warn

With recent technological advances, cybercrime has increased. According to the Cybercrime Unit of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, identity theft on social networks has experienced alarming growth.

Esteban Aguilar, prosecutor of the Cybercrime Unit, provided details on the way these crimes are carried out. As he explained, identity theft can involve individuals, legal entities, or trademarks through social networks, websites, or other electronic means. Aguilar pointed out that this type of cybercrime is the second fastest-growing in the country, second only to cyber fraud.

“We receive many complaints about false profiles, and people are exposed to prison sentences ranging from one to three years. Now that there are many young people with social networks, they must learn how to behave because, if they commit an act like this, they will face consequences,” noted prosecutor Aguilar.

According to statistics from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, since 2019, cases have increased by almost 100%, from 449 cases that year to 950 in 2023.

The Costa Rican Penal Code defines this crime and punishes it with imprisonment. As indicated, whoever impersonates the identity of a natural or legal person or a trademark in any social network, Internet site, or electronic or technological means of information shall be punished with imprisonment from one to three years.

Several businesses, such as the famous cookie brand Pozuelo, have warned people of fraudulent acts in which criminals falsely use the company’s identity. Other entities, such as banks, have also warned their customers about the different scams.

On the other hand, two weeks ago, the first case in the country was reported, in which a man is suspected of committing the crime of identity theft and violation of communications on social networks.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the accused knew the passwords to his ex-girlfriend’s social networks and, without her consent, accessed her personal profiles as well as those of a business that belonged to her.