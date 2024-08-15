Costa Rican Mothers Face Growing Barriers to Employment

The reality for many Costa Rican mothers is far from ideal. From 2018 to 2023, the percentage of mothers in the workforce decreased considerably. Close to 60% of those who are unemployed and stop actively searching for work do so because they must dedicate themselves to domestic responsibilities without any remuneration.

Data from the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC) shows that 2023 ended with the lowest number of mothers in the workforce since 2018.

“It is evident that in 2023, there has been an increase in women citing family responsibilities—such as domestic chores and caregiving—as reasons for not being able to work for pay. This is a growing trend,” explained Natalia Morales, a researcher with the State of the Nation Program (PEN).

These findings are corroborated by data from the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) released in January 2024. The analysis identifies family obligations as the primary barrier for women leaving the workforce, followed by old age. In contrast, men primarily cite personal reasons, such as travel or study, followed by old age, for leaving the labor market.

For thousands of mothers, working at home involves long and exhausting hours without financial compensation. In 2022 alone, unpaid domestic work was valued at ¢9.6 trillion, with women contributing 67.18% and men 32.82%.

Additionally, mothers face the challenge of finding someone to care for their children while they work—a role traditionally assumed by women. Although there have been changes, this responsibility still predominantly falls on women in many Costa Rican households.

“Given that caregiving responsibility mainly falls on mothers, to whom does she delegate this duty to join the workforce?” asks María Artavia, an academic at the School of Economics of the National University (UNA). Finding suitable employment opportunities is another major challenge, according to academics.

“Because women are often expected to take on greater responsibility for childcare, companies may fear hiring them due to the potential need for flexible hours to manage family responsibilities,” added the UNA expert.

Mothers are also discriminated within the job market, as many still believe their productivity will be less because they have children. At the same time, those who are employed have mentioned that there is lack of affordable private childcare, breastfeeding rooms in companies, and public and private support systems to help moms.

Addressing these barriers is essential for advancing gender equality and enabling women to fully participate in the workforce. By removing these obstacles, a more inclusive and equitable work environment will emerge, where all individuals have the opportunity to balance their professional and personal responsibilities effectively.