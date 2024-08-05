Hallmark’s ‘A Costa Rican Wedding’ Showcases Country’s Natural Beauty

A Costa Rican Wedding is Hallmark Channel’s latest production, premiering on Saturday, August 17. The film features Rhiannon Fish and Christopher Russell in lead roles. The storyline follows Emily (Rhiannon Fish), who, reeling from a recent breakup, hopes that being the maid of honor at her best friend Phoebe’s (Brittany Carel) Costa Rican wedding will offer her a much-needed distraction.

However, the idyllic vacation quickly spirals into chaos when a group of monkeys steals her bag, including her friend’s heirloom wedding rings. To prevent the wedding day from turning into a disaster, Emily seeks the assistance of Ryan (Christopher Russell), the best man and her rival.

According to Marysela Zamora of the National Film Commission, Costa Rica saw an investment of around $300,000 for the film, due to the utilization of local labor and talent. The production showcased several picturesque locations across the country, including Punta Leona, La Fortuna, Sarapiquí, and the Tárcoles River.

“Typically, Hallmark movies are not filmed outside the United States, but the director fell in love with our country,” added Zamora. She also mentioned that approximately 60 Costa Ricans contributed to the project, encompassing actors, actresses, and various service professionals in roles such as wardrobe, camera work, catering, transportation, and accommodations.

The filming occurred between February and March of this year, spanning about three weeks. The project was led by Costa Rican Sergio Miranda, who had prior contact with the film’s producer.

Costa Rica continues to grow as a destination for movies, reality shows and various film productions. The country approved the Law for the Attraction of Film Investments, which grants benefits to production companies to film in the national territory.

For the country, it represents a huge advantage to have its natural wonders presented on the screens of millions of viewers and to start growing an industry that can generate jobs and grow the local economy.