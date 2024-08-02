Brisa Hennessy Advances to Olympic Surfing Semifinals, Making Costa Rican History

Its moving fast at the Paris Olympics! Our own Brisa Hennessy has now made Costa Rican history by advancing to the semifinals after defeating her Brazilian rival, Luana Silva. Hennessy earned her spot with scores of 3.20 and 3.17, totaling 6.37, while Silva scored 5.47.

Demonstrating remarkable tenacity, confidence, and patience, Brisa has proven herself to be one of the best surfers in the world. She celebrated with a heartfelt hug from her mother, who was the first to greet her after she emerged from the Tahitian waters, having secured her place in the semifinals. Hennessy then spoke to the National Olympic Committee (CON) and couldn’t hide her excitement.

“We are almost there, we are very close. Thank you so much for everything, for believing in me. Let’s go for the medal. We’re going to get it—Pura Vida!” she exclaimed.

During the heat, the conditions were challenging for both athletes, and the sea did not provide the best waves for showcasing their skills. Nevertheless, the Tica surfer triumphed and has ignited hopes across the country for an Olympic medal for the first time in 24 years. The earlier rounds had to be suspended and rescheduled several times due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday at 12:12 p.m. In this round, she will face Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb. There’s no doubt the entire country will be watching and cheering for their beloved Tica athlete, just as they have been throughout her journey.

Overcoming Obstacles

Today, Brisa is celebrating one of the most remarkable achievements of her career. This moment is particularly special, considering everything she had to face to get here.

Last year, Brisa shared on social media that she suffered from hyperthyroidism, Epstein-Barr virus, a pituitary adenoma, depression, and had been struggling with body dysmorphia since she was 16.

“While it has been the most difficult time in my life, I have gained more self-love and perspective than I ever would have achieved without going through this. If I could give some advice: try to understand your cycles, the importance of how to cope with stress, practice more self-love, be kinder even in the most difficult times, and surround yourself with the right people,” she shared.

The 24-year-old had to take time off from competitions to recover and heal. Her journey serves as a reminder of the importance of perseverance and resilience.