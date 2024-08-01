Costa Rican Surfer Brisa Hennessy Shines in Quarterfinals at Teahupo’o

Costa Rican surfer Brisa Hennessy has advanced to the quarterfinals after a standout performance in her second heat. Competing against Portugal’s Yolanda Hopkins, Hennessy overcame an early deficit to secure a decisive victory.

The heat began with Hopkins leading, scoring 6.33 points. Despite this initial setback, Hennessy displayed her skill and resilience, gradually building confidence. Her top wave scored 7.67, bringing her final score to 12.34. This impressive result ensured a win over Hopkins, who finished with a score of 9.90 and was subsequently eliminated from the competition.

Hennessy’s score was the highest of the day, surpassing that of her upcoming quarterfinal opponent, Luana Silva, who scored 6.77. Hennessy’s performance demonstrated a significant advantage of more than five points over Silva.

The competition faced delays due to adverse weather conditions at Teahupo’o, the Olympic surfing venue, causing Hennessy to wait several days before competing. Surfers noted that the windy conditions made the competition challenging.

“Sixteen surfers went head-to-head in unpredictable, somewhat tricky four-to-six-foot waves. Tube rides were available but in short supply, with many heats decided by turns and carves on the bumpy yet clean faces. This was a distinct contrast from the historic surfing in the men’s Round 3 heat held on Monday, July 29,” highlighted an Olympic report.

Hennessy expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support from Costa Ricans. “Let’s go Costa Rica! We’re so close,” she said, reflecting the national pride and encouragement she feels from her home country.

In a light-hearted moment, Hennessy humorously credited her success to “gallo pinto,” a traditional Costa Rican dish, as her secret weapon. There is no doubt the entire country will be watching and cheering for Brisa as she continues her impressive run.