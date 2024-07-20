U.S. Citizen Arrested in Costa Rica for Alleged Human Trafficking Ring

The Judicial Investigation Organism (OIJ) announced the arrest of a U.S. citizen, identified by the surname Clinton, 65 years old, for the alleged crime of human trafficking.

The Specialized Section on Gender Violence, Trafficking in Persons, and Smuggling of Migrants of the OIJ conducted two raids in San José to dismantle an apparent gang led by the foreigner and another woman. The OIJ confirmed that the suspect was captured in the Hospital district of San José.

According to the preliminary report, investigations began in 2023, revealing that the accused allegedly pressured victims to provide sexual services against their will.

“Investigations into this case began in 2023, where it was determined that the accused apparently put pressure on the victims to provide sexual services against their will. It is also believed that he himself gave them contraceptive injections and allegedly chose a female every night to evaluate his services,” said the OIJ.

Judicial agents raided a house and an establishment used by the group, seizing six tape recorders, six telephones, several books and notes, three USB devices, eight checkbooks, two computers, and cash. Authorities confirmed the man obtained residency in Costa Rica and it was only later that they were able to corroborate his identity.

“The suspect has two arrest warrants in the United States; apparently, in Costa Rica, he acquired a residence using his middle name and not his real last name, so both governments did not know his identity until his fingerprints were sent to the U.S. Embassy and through the local FBI office in Panama, it was possible to obtain confirmation of his identity,” said the Judicial Police.

U.S. authorities began the extradition process, which will take place after his criminal proceedings in Costa Rican territory. Clinton is now in the custody of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities informed that they would request pretrial detention measures against the accused. The request will be made before the Criminal Court of San José, in a hearing that has not been scheduled.