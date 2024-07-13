Rare Black Jaguar Caught on Camera in Costa Rica’s Talamanca Mountains

An extraordinary wildlife sighting occurred in Costa Rica, as a black jaguar has been captured on video in Costa Rica’s Talamanca Mountain Range.

The footage, obtained through a camera trap installed in the remote area, was recently shared by Tico’s Wild Studio on their Instagram account. The video showcases a large and imposing black jaguar, known for its rarity and majestic presence.

“This fully grown male is named Negro, and he is one of the very few black jaguars, or melanistic jaguars, ever detected in the wild,” said the photographer responsible for the footage. The jaguar, notable for a prominent scar on his face, represents an incredibly rare occurrence in wildlife documentation.

“Extremely rare, there are only a few reports of black jaguars in the wild, so imagine how I felt when I discovered this video in the camera trap!” the photographer expressed in the video caption. “The black jaguar, a creature steeped in mystery and legend since ancient times, is estimated to constitute less than 6% of the total jaguar population,” he added.

Tico’s Wild Studio emphasized the significance of this sighting in their Instagram post, exclaiming, “This is the most insane footage we have ever had! If detecting a ‘normal’ jaguar is already a hard challenge, then imagine detecting a black one! In addition to that, he is the true Scarface!”

Black jaguars, or melanistic jaguars, have long fascinated both scientists and the public due to their elusive nature and striking appearance. Their dark coloration, caused by a genetic mutation, adds to their allure.

According to Víctor Montalvo, academic and wildlife specialist at the National University (UNA), it could be the same jaguar that was seen in October 2022.

“A few years ago we wrote about the black jaguar because, together with my colleague Carolina Saenz, we registered the first case in the Barbilla Park sector. The animal that was first reported was never seen again. Unfortunately, these black jaguars are highly valued as hunting trophies,” he said.