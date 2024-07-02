Costa Rica on Alert: Tropical Wave and Hurricane Beryl to Bring Heavy Rains

Costa Rica is bracing for heavy rains throughout the remainder of the week, influenced by a new tropical wave and the indirect effects of Hurricane Beryl. The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) has forecasted an increase in rainfall starting Tuesday, which is expected to persist at least until Friday.

According to the IMN, the Intertropical Convergence Zone will be positioned over Costa Rica due to the passage of tropical wave No. 15 on Tuesday. The tropical wave will bring with it heavy rains. The IMN reported that the wave is currently at 82°W, with its axis positioned on the border between Costa Rica and Panama. The system is anticipated to continue its westward movement, entering the national territory in the coming hours.

IMN experts have noted that the wave, combined with other factors such as diurnal warming, the entry of sea breezes, and the current position of the Intertropical Convergence Zone, is maintaining atmospheric instability.

From Wednesday onwards, the country will also experience the indirect influence of Hurricane Beryl as it moves through the Caribbean Sea, passing near Jamaica. The IMN has emphasized that between Wednesday and Friday, Costa Rica will likely feel these effects.

In a statement released on Monday, the IMN, citing the latest trajectory update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), confirmed that they are closely monitoring the system and its development.

“The IMN maintains strict monitoring of this system and its evolution. It is expected that between Wednesday and Friday, due to the proximity and evolution of the system, it may have an indirect influence on the country,” stated Rebeca Morera from the IMN.

Experts has also highlighted the presence of saturated soils in several regions, including the mountains of the South Pacific, low-lying areas near the Central Pacific and South Pacific coasts, the mountains of the Northern Zone adjacent to the Central Valley, and both peninsulas. These conditions heighten the risk of floods and landslides.

Given the forecast, experts are urging all citizens to take preventive measures against potential floods and landslides. Authorities recommend staying informed about weather updates and being prepared for emergency situations.