Costa Rica Questions Gift to Franklin Chang’s Hydrogen Project

The Costa Rican Oil Refinery (RECOPE) denounced 20 former officials for approving payments totaling $2.1 million to the Ad Astra Rocket Company, founded by Franklin Chang.

The complaint was filed with the Public Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, June 26, for the alleged crime of breach of duty. The $2.1 million was transferred to the company for the development of hydrogen fuel technology.

RECOPE’s president, Karla Montero, argues that the institution has no legal authority to “give away” these funds to a private company. President Rodrigo Chaves described these agreements as a “gift” made by RECOPE to Ad Astra Rocket Company. He said that upon learning of the situation, they had no other option but to denounce it.

“Regardless of how remarkable a Costa Rican is or how good an idea he/she has, why should the children, the lady from Purral, have to contribute to that person’s success?” the President commented.

According to Chaves, with this “gift” made by RECOPE, if Ad Astra Rocket Company achieved its goal with hydrogen, the country would not benefit since it is not a shareholder in the company. But if it did not work out, the money would also have been lost.

Franklin Chang responded to the claims made by President Chaves and his administration. The company issued a press release stating that it is “deeply saddened” by the way the Executive Branch referred to the transfer of funds and the project.

“The project in question initiated, more than a decade ago, the strategic and pioneering positioning of Costa Rica in the new zero-emission hydrogen industry, which was just taking its first steps,” said Chang.

He also emphasized that thanks to this project, Costa Rica is known internationally as a pioneer in the hydrogen industry. The NASA scientist pointed out that the purpose of the company has not changed and it aims to provide job and development opportunities for Costa Rican talent.

“Since the beginning of the project, we have not wavered in our purpose: to open opportunities so that the Costa Rican industry and talent can take advantage of this area of innovation and continue to position the country as a visionary nation,” Chang said.