Weather Warning: Central American Gyre to Impact Costa Rica

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) issued a warning given that the Central American Monsoon Gyre will affect Costa Rica. According to Eladio Solano, an IMN specialist, the Central American gyre consists of a cyclonic circulation pattern, with winds rotating counterclockwise, much like a cyclone. Additionally, it involves a vast area of low atmospheric pressure that forms in tropical regions, characterized by the convergence of moist, unstable air.

“The monsoon gyre transports moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific Ocean, and the Caribbean Sea to Central America. It generates heavy rains in areas close to the inner part,” he said.

According to the meteorologist, the influence of the gyre will be experienced throughout the country this week. “Mid-week, a weak flow of southwest or west winds is anticipated again over the national territory, which would be associated with the formation of a Central American Gyre and the position of the Intertropical Convergence Zone,” the IMN indicated.

With the presence of this monsoon gyre, strong winds, torrential rains, floods, and landslides may occur. “Likewise, they can evolve into more intense phenomena, particularly in areas with low pressure. For example, it can become a tropical depression, a tropical storm, or even a hurricane,” mentioned the expert.

Tropical Wave Also Expected

On the other hand, the meteorologist reported that tropical wave No. 14 remains under surveillance due to its potential to become a cyclone and pass close to Costa Rica.

“Tropical Wave No. 14, which we have been following for days, continues to strengthen. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), this phenomenon has the potential to become a tropical cyclone by the end of this week (20% in 7 days),” he said.

The IMN announced that it will closely monitor this natural phenomenon and promptly inform the public of any potential impact on the country via its social networks and website.