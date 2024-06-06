New Accessible Beach in Costa Rica Transforms Lives with Innovative Design

Costa Rica now boasts a new accessible beach, made possible by the collaborative efforts of the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network, the Ojochal Development Association, and Grupo Monge. Ventanas Beach in Osa has been transformed to accommodate people with disabilities, reduced mobility, and senior citizens.

The walkways are modular, adaptable to any surface, highly resistant, and designed for long-term use. Each section weighs 74 kilos and measures 1.5 x 3 meters. In total, there are 11 sections, creating a 33-meter walkway.

The amphibious chair can support up to 90 kg and is equipped with stainless steel screws and special materials for salt water. It does not absorb humidity, weighs 26 kilos, and is made of recycled plastic. This design was developed by the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism. The construction of the walkway and the amphibious chair required 1,000 kilos of plastic caps and had a total cost of $6,300 USD.

“I am proud to announce the delivery of 33 meters of walkway and an amphibious chair in Playa Ventanas de Osa, thanks to the DONATAPA campaign. This achievement, supported by Tiendas Monge and the collaboration of Asociación Desarrollo Ojochal, represents a valuable step towards our goal of equipping all public beaches in the country with accessibility implements,” said Stephanie Sheehy, executive director of the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism.

Since 2021, more than 10 tons of plastic caps have been collected. With these, more than 250 meters of walkways and five amphibious chairs have been built and installed on five different beaches: one at Playa Espadilla in Manuel Antonio, two in Puntarenas, one in Manzanillo in Limón, and the last one at Playa Ventanas.

The DONATAPA campaign integrates collection and environmental awareness with the circular economy, generating a positive social impact. This is the 14th beach to benefit from the campaign and the second in the Osa area.

“Today we leave Playa Ventanas with a full heart, knowing that more people will be able to enjoy the beach without barriers, and we hope that more entities will join in this change of consciousness towards universal design and accessibility for all people,” added Sheehy.