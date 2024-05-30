Costa Rica Spearheads High-Level Event on Ocean Action

Costa Rica will host the High-Level Event on Ocean Action: Immersed in Change to mobilize global efforts for the protection and sustainable use of the ocean. President Rodrigo Chaves and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Arnoldo André, announced the event will bring together different sectors interested in promoting actions to address the ocean environmental crisis on June 7 and 8.

The Immersed in Change agenda proposes to accelerate actions to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 14, which seeks to “conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development.” The program will include panels, side events, and dialogue tables where government authorities, experts, representatives of international organizations, NGOs, and members of civil society will exchange best practices and successful experiences related to ocean governance and health.

President Chaves emphasized that this event “is envisioned as a space for the exchange of best practices and successful experiences on issues related to ocean governance and health.”

The High-Level Event on Ocean Action: Immersed in Change will be held at the Convention Center as a milestone on the road to the Third United Nations Conference on the Ocean (UNOC2025).

Costa Rican authorities expressed their gratitude for the support from various organizations, international financial entities, and governments that will enable the event to take place.

Immersed in Change has the financial support of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB and IDB Invest), and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF). Additionally, collaboration was secured from the Blue Ocean Foundation, the French Development Agency (AFD), and Pew Bertarelli Ocean Legacy.

“Costa Rica is proud to host this event to immerse ourselves together in the urgency and hope of preserving and protecting the ocean. Together, we will explore innovative solutions that allow us to move from reflection to action, united in our shared responsibility towards a sustainable future,” said Chancellor André.

Costa Rica’s marine territory is ten times larger than its land territory (51,100 km²). The country has 27 marine protected areas distributed throughout its marine territory, representing a little more than 30 percent of this area and serving as a refuge for more than 6,700 species, 90 of which are unique to the planet.