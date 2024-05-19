Inter Miami Secures Dramatic Victory Despite Messi’s Quiet Night

Inter Miami’s star-studded lineup, led by the legendary Lionel Messi, continued their impressive unbeaten run with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over DC United. Despite Messi being kept off the scoresheet for the second match in a row, Miami displayed their resilience and depth as they secured the win in dramatic fashion.

The match appeared to be heading towards a second consecutive scoreless draw for Miami, who have not tasted defeat since their 4-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls on March 23. However, in the dying moments of the game, substitute Leo Campana emerged as the hero for the home side. With just four minutes remaining in second half stoppage time, Campana received a pass from midfield maestro Sergio Busquets on the right wing and calmly slotted the ball inside the left post, sending the Miami fans into raptures.

Miami’s ability to bring on quality substitutes proved crucial, as they were granted an additional replacement when DC United’s Martin Rodriguez was forced off due to a concussion. The lengthy 10-minute stoppage time period allowed Campana, who had only entered the match a minute earlier, to make his mark and secure the three points for his team.

Despite the absence of goals from their star-studded attacking lineup, Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino praised his team’s defensive solidity. “Defensively we worked very well,” Martino said, acknowledging that while they may not have been as fluid offensively, their backline formed a solid foundation for the win.

The victory not only extends Miami’s unbeaten run to nine matches but also showcases the depth and character within the squad. As Campana himself stated, “Whether it’s 30, 20, 15 or one minute you have to be ready.” This mentality has been key to Miami’s success, as they continue to find ways to win even when their star players are not firing on all cylinders.

With a league-high 36 goals scored so far this season, Inter Miami has established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the MLS. As they continue their unbeaten run, the team will look to further solidify their position as one of the top contenders for the title, with Messi and company leading the charge.