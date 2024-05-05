Argentine Tennis Star Diego Schwartzman to Retire in 2025

31-year-old Argentine tennis player Diego “Peque” Schwartzman, who was ranked world No. 8 in 2020, announced he will retire from tennis in 2025, through a statement published this Sunday on his social networks.

“I want my last tournaments to be my own decision. I hope 2024 will be just that, hopefully having the opportunity to compete in the tournaments I enjoy the most. And in 2025, in Argentina, to have my final moment, the most beautiful closure I can imagine,” he expressed in the text.

Schwartzman, winner of four individual titles and ten finals played on the ATP Tour, in addition to twelve Davis Cup series and nearly 500 matches played in the top category, is currently ranked 142nd in the world and has been experiencing a series of poor results in recent months.

In his statement, the tennis player admits that he finds it “hard to continue fully enjoying” the sport and expresses: “Leaving a life that has given me so much is an extremely difficult decision, but on the other hand, the happiness I had playing tennis drives me to continue wanting to maintain the smile on and off the court as I always did.”

“Little ball (…) you made me run too much, laugh, cry, travel, and meet. You gave me a lot and it’s time to move on to another stage. See you soon tennis, to keep sweating until the last drop and working as a professional until the last point I get to play on a court,” he concluded.