Intego Clinical Announced Latin American Expansion into Costa Rica with New Office

Maitland, Fla. (April 30, 2024) – Intego Clinical, a biometrics Clinical Research Organization (CRO) that helps leading life science companies unlock the power of clinical data, has announced today that it has opened a new office in Costa Rica in the San Pedro Business Center, San José, Costa Rica. This modern, sustainable workplace is Intego Clinical’s fifth global location and first in Latin America, with additional physical offices globally in Poland, Ukraine, and the United States (US).

According to The World Bank, there are more than 2.4 million skilled workers in Costa Rica, but just mere hundreds are involved in scientific research. Intego Clinical’s immersion into the country means that pharmaceutical companies across the world can expect the following:

Strong mathematics resources that are eager to learn through Intego Clinical’s in-country biometrics internship and proprietary training programs from a near untapped network of talented individuals.

Advantages in balancing US time zones and lower costs, which have traditionally been difficult for other biometrics outsourcing CROs.

Ease of international travel with same day flights from the US and Europe.

“This marks a significant step in Intego’s global expansion as a biometrics superpower in the pharmaceutical industry,” said Donnelle LaDouceur, Director of Operational Excellence, Intego Clinical. “We have witnessed the value of careful integration into new countries, and the loyalty that our biometrics colleagues have is undeniable. Costa Rica is the ideal Latin American country for this expansion, and we see it being a key growth region for Intego.”

Currently operating, the Costa Rica office will support several of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies with biometrics CRO support in the areas of Statistical Programming, Data Management, Biostatistics, and more.

A new leader for a new location

To lead the new location, Intego Clinical welcomes Isaac Solís as its new Branch Manager (Costa Rica) and Associate Director, Client Engagements. Formerly a Foreign Direct Investment Advisor at CINDE, Solís brings a wealth of expertise in economics, business operations, and account management.

“I am grateful to Intego Clinical for seeing the wealth of opportunity in Costa Rica and I look forward to helping lead a talented team of individuals,” said Solís. “Our goal is to eclipse a substantial team of clinical data professionals within a short time horizon in Costa Rica. With our office strategically located near a major university, we want to make it easy for those new to the biometrics space to learn and grow with us.”

Since inception, Intego Clinical has created and run internship programs with major universities to offer biostatistics and data management training to qualified graduates in mathematics and other technical disciplines. To date, more than 65 percent of Intego Clinical’s current team has come through one of our training programs.

About Intego Clinical

Intego Clinical is a biometrics Clinical Research Organization (CRO) that helps leading life science companies unlock the power of clinical data. Its team of data science professionals has substantial experience in the regulatory, statistical, and data management spaces operating across a broad range of therapeutic areas along the entire drug development pipeline. With a focus on transparent and flexible engagement models, Intego Clinical is an effective and efficient biometrics CRO with a global team of experts across four key locations in North and Central America, Poland, and the Ukraine.

