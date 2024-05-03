New San José Mayor Aims to Reclaim Public Spaces

Diego Miranda is officially the new Mayor of San José. Yesterday, at La Soledad square at 3:00 p.m., he was sworn in to begin his term in charge of the Costa Rican capital. Miranda marks the end of 30 years of Johnny Araya’s mandate.

The new mayor will start a fresh political era in San José with great expectations and a desire for change. He was appointed by the Juntos Party on February 4, and he based his campaign on the fight against corruption.

“People demanded change, and we’re committed to delivering it for the betterment of San José. Our campaign and triumph were built on the battle against corruption. It’s crucial for the people of San José to recognize us as genuine representatives of the central canton. We pledge not to misappropriate any funds but to restore to the people what has been unjustly taken from them for far too long,” stated Miranda.

His top five priorities include improving security, enhancing environmental services, developing or repairing infrastructure, reclaiming public spaces, and implementing care programs for the most vulnerable populations. He also hopes that not only sidewalks will be fixed but also new boulevards will be built.

Miranda mentioned he seeks to recover public spaces and promote inclusive recreation with a gender perspective. He plans to plant 45,000 trees on the sidewalks throughout the canton and create new taxes that discourage the consumption of single-use plastic.

The newly elected mayor acknowledges that achieving these goals in four years will be challenging, but he is committed to working hard to do so. In addition, he is in the best disposition to negotiate with the other parties that make up the Municipal Council. Juntos San José has only 3 aldermen out of the 11 that compose the Municipal Council.

“We offer the people of our canton a realistic political program that thinks about the needs of the majority and that has as its main guide to make San José a livable place,” Miranda said.

Undoubtedly, achieving a San José like the one described in the past—a beautiful, state-of-the-art city where people can enjoy themselves, with adequate infrastructure and safety for pedestrians—will require a lot of work and collaboration.