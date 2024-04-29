Costa Rica’s Liberia Airport Adjusts Hours for Runway Improvements

The Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport in Liberia has changed its operational hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the Ministry of Public Security. The purpose of implementing this schedule is to allow the company MECO to carry out the runway improvement works.

Authorities emphasized that this operational schedule is temporary, while much-needed repairs are being carried out. Minister of Security, Mario Zamora, informed that both the Airport Police and the Immigration Directorate, including immigration officers and other personnel, have modified their strategy to assist passengers starting this weekend.

“I met with the administrative authorities and the institutions involved in its operation, to effectively serve passengers in terms of service and safety,” said Minister Zamora. As the runway work will continue until next July, a contingency plan has been implemented at the terminal to ensure that current services remain unaffected.

Zamora mentioned that, with the support of the United States, additional facilities have been established for canine units to assist in detecting drugs and explosives. Between January and March 2024, 318,732 tourists entered the International Airport. This represents an increase of 28.6% compared to the same quarter of 2023.

Visitation at the Liberian terminal is growing at a much higher rate than at the Juan Santamaria International Airport. The airport located in Alajuela received 565,308 passengers in the same period, marking an inter-annual increase of 11.1%.

According to data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) during the first quarter of this year, 884,264 people arrived in the country by air, representing an increase of 16.8%.

With these figures, the Liberia terminal registers a higher growth rate than other airports in the country. Recently, the Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez, acknowledged that this terminal is not providing a first-class service and that it is falling short in terms of capacity. He also mentioned that work needs to be done to ensure a proper response to the growing demand.