US Women’s Soccer Team to Face Costa Rica Before Olympics

The United States women’s national soccer team, four-time Olympic champions, are set to face off against Costa Rica on July 16 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., in a highly anticipated final sendoff match before they embark on their journey to the Paris Olympics, as announced by US Soccer on Tuesday.

This exciting matchup is part of a series of four matches that the US national team will play under the guidance of incoming coach Emma Hayes, who will be taking the reins of the American squad in June. Hayes, a 47-year-old manager hailing from England, is currently completing her duties as the head coach of Chelsea in the English Women’s Super League before transitioning to her new role with the US team.

As part of the pre-Olympic preparations, Hayes will have the opportunity to lead the US women against formidable opponents, starting with a match against South Korea on June 1 in suburban Denver, followed by another encounter on June 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The team will then face Mexico on July 13 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, before the final tuneup against Las Ticas at Audi Field, the home stadium of Major League Soccer’s DC United.

The US women’s national team boasts an impressive undefeated record against Costa Rica, having emerged victorious in all 17 previous meetings between the two sides. This final sendoff match will not only serve as a crucial preparation for the upcoming Olympics but also as a testament to the team’s dominance and skill on the international stage.

Throughout their illustrious history, the US women’s national team has achieved remarkable success, claiming four Women’s World Cup titles in 1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019. Their Olympic record is equally impressive, with the team securing gold medals in 1996, 2004, 2008, and 2012, cementing their status as one of the most successful women’s soccer teams in the world.

Following the matchup against Costa Rica in Washington, the US women’s national team will have a short nine-day break before they kick off their Olympic campaign against Zambia in Nice, France, on July 25. As they prepare to chase gold once more, the team will undoubtedly draw upon their wealth of experience, talent, and determination to make a strong start in their quest to win at the Olympics.