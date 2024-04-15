Costa Rica’s Herediano Thrashes Santos, Antigua Continues Winning Streak in Guatemala

Herediano thrashed Santos 4-0 to maintain the lead in Costa Rican soccer, while Antigua beat Xelajú 1-0 and remains at the top in Guatemala this weekend.

The Costa Rican leader thrashed their opponent away without complications and remained at the top with 35 points, one more than the two-time champion Saprissa, who beat Grecia 1-0 also as a visitor.

The big loser of the day was San Carlos, who fell 3-1 in their visit to Cartaginés and dropped from second to third place and is now four points behind Herediano.

Meanwhile, Antigua at home beat Xelajú 1-0 to continue as leader with 32 points, four more than Municipal who beat Xinabajul by the same score and have a pending match to play.

In Honduras, Olimpia retained the lead for the fourth consecutive matchday despite falling 1-0 in their visit to Olancho and thus also losing the unbeaten streak they maintained for 13 matchdays.

Olimpia leads with 29 points, two more than Olancho and Motagua who this Sunday thrashed Lobos UPNFM 4-0 and is placed second in the standings due to better goal difference.

Meanwhile, in El Salvador Alianza drew 1-1 with Santa Tecla and took the lead in the table thanks to the 4-2 defeat of Luis Ángel Firpo in their visit to Águila.

In Panama, the Potros del Este and San Francisco teams lead the East and West conferences, respectively.