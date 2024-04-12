U.S. and Costa Rica Forge Strategic Alliance in Technology and Telecommunications

Deputy National Security Advisor Neuberger, along with Department of State Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel C. Fick and U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica Cynthia Telles, met with President Rodrigo Chaves to discuss shared priorities related to cybersecurity and telecommunications.

They also discussed progress on the implementation of U.S. cybersecurity assistance with President Chaves and Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology, and Telecommunications (MICITT) Paula Bogantes.

According to the joint declaration, both countries are committed to fostering an open, interoperable, reliable, and secure digital infrastructure in Costa Rica. They agreed to promote telecommunications supplier diversity and explore Open RAN-based approaches for 4G/5G through technical support, feasibility studies, and fostering telecom innovation.

Additionally, they will collaborate on the research and development of interoperable network architectures for 5G and 6G. In terms of cybersecurity, both countries will share resources and best practices to maintain a strong public and private digital infrastructure, as well as to develop the cybersecurity workforce.

Both nations will also seek to develop a governance framework for AI that upholds democratic values and human rights while maintaining a competitive and innovation-friendly ecosystem and respecting intellectual property rights, including copyrights.

This underscores the growing partnership between the United States of America and the Republic of Costa Rica, affirming the visionary principles outlined in the 2021 Prague Proposals on Telecommunications Supplier Diversity.

The U.S. Department of State highlighted the significance of the agreement, stating it represents a critical milestone in harnessing the transformative power of digital technology to enhance economic vitality, strengthen security frameworks, and improve societies, based on the cherished values and goals shared by both countries.

The U.S. State Department granted $25 million in cybersecurity assistance in March 2023. The leaders reviewed the positive impact of this support, noting that the Costa Rican government’s networks are now protected by a virtual Cybersecurity Operations Center, which helps Costa Rican authorities quickly detect and respond to threats.