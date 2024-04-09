Costa Rica Chosen As Filming Location for Upcoming Hallmark Channel Movie

Costa Rica will serve as the stage for an international production, in which the country’s biodiversity and attractions will captivate international audiences. Punta Leona, located in Costa Rica’s Central Pacific, was chosen by Hallmark for the filming of a movie to be released in August.

“During the month of March, an international film crew, composed mainly of Americans, traveled to the Punta Leona area to produce a made-for-television romantic comedy film, whose script was written for the story to take place here,” said Sergio Miranda, producer and owner of Costa Rica Production Services.

The film crew was in Costa Rica for about 15 days, and about 20 Costa Ricans participated as part of the staff. According to Miranda, the production chose Punta Leona for filming due to its ease in logistical matters such as variety of locations and proximity to the capital, characteristics that make this area an ideal location for film productions.

However, the main reason was the combination of beach and jungle, as well as the beautiful scenery offered by the location. In addition, the opportunity to have rooms so close to these locations made Punta Leona the perfect place for this shoot.

Miranda also commented that locations in Playa Mantas and the Punta Leona Private Reserve were used for the production. According to Miranda, filming took place in other natural areas, internal facilities that are part of the hotel, and even a nearby private luxury villa.

“We are proud to have been chosen as the setting for Hallmark’s next romantic comedy film. The natural beauty of Punta Leona provided the perfect location for this production, and we can’t wait to see how it captivates millions of viewers around the world, inspiring them to visit Costa Rica,” said Sara Jimenez, Marketing Manager for Hotel Punta Leona.

This is not the first time that Punta Leona has served as the setting for an international film. In 1992, the renowned American director Ridley Scott chose this site for the filming of the movie “1492: The Conquest of Paradise,” which tells the story of the arrival and conquest of America by the Spaniards.

It is expected that over the next few months, the Hallmark Channel will be releasing more details as well as officially announcing the film through its TV channel, streaming platform, and social media.