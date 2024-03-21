Costa Rica To Mitigate Traffic Disruptions During Amistad Bridge Repairs

The National Roads Council (CONAVI) announced several measures to try to alleviate the traffic that will be caused by the repair works of the Amistad Bridge in Guanacaste. The bridge is 780 meters long and consists of two sections: a cable-stayed section (260 m) and a fixed section supported on 8 concrete piers (520 m).

CONAVI’s work program includes addressing the substructure. The bridge must be raised with hydraulic jacks, and the supports on one bastion and several piers must be replaced.

General repairs will also be made to the tower, the expansion joints will be reinstated, a new asphalt layer will be laid, and lighting will be installed. All these works have been arranged to be completed in record time, within three and a half months.

As part of the MOPT-Conavi commitment to minimize disruptions to residents, users, and tourism, several mitigation measures were implemented prior to the road closure.

For instance, road changes in Liberia include modifications to the traffic light systems with timing to facilitate traffic between National Route 1 and National Route 21 (towards the airport).

Addtionally, national routes 920 and 933 will serve as alternate roads for light vehicles and small trucks, thanks to the collaboration of Ingenio El Viejo, which will allow passage on a road it owns.

Through coordination with the Municipality of Liberia, a cantonal road will be enabled in the Capulin. In this sector, a modular bridge will be placed because there is currently a single-lane bridge.

Regular route buses will not increase prices and will be able to travel on the ferry at no cost to the vehicle or passengers. In addition, the shipping companies will guarantee the space for these buses on their trips by increasing the number of trips.

Thanks to coordination with the Transit Police, the MOPT increased to 120 officers, distributed in 3 shifts, to reinforce order around the bridge, Liberia, and other access corridors.

Boat transportation will be available for the public, thanks to the National Learning Institute, along the Tempisque River, free of charge, starting April 3, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Education and the Coast Guard.

The Amistad Bridge over the Tempisque River is now 22 years old and has not received proper maintenance. It has been twelve years since the Nicoya Peninsula earthquake, during which reports indicated that the bridge sustained damage.