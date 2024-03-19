Former U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Tragically Drowns on Costa Rican Beach

Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Roger Pardo Maurer tragically passed away on a Costa Rican beach after being swept away by a powerful current. The incident unfolded last Sunday in Garabito, Jacó, specifically at Escondida beach, where Pardo was vacationing.

According to his father, Pardo had been enjoying the beaches of Herradura during his two-week stay in Costa Rica. Unfortunately, he was caught in a current that dragged him from the shore, resulting in his drowning.

Shortly thereafter, a nearby couple spotted Pardo’s lifeless body floating in the water and promptly alerted the authorities. The Costa Rican Red Cross swiftly responded to the scene. Upon assessing Pardo’s condition, they pronounced him deceased.

“We received reports of an aquatic accident in Puntarenas, Garabito, Jaco. A man, approximately 65 years of age, was evaluated at the scene. Regrettably, he showed no signs of life. The Police Force subsequently assumed control of the situation,” stated Didier Mora, regional coordinator of the Costa Rican Red Cross.

Police units arrived promptly, securing the area. Due to the challenging terrain, which could only be accessed via the entrance to Hotel Los Sueños, the Fire Department was called in hours later to facilitate the retrieval of Pardo’s body.

Pardo held dual nationality, being Costa Rican by virtue of his father’s heritage. His professional background included various roles as a private security consultant, along with service in the United States Navy.

Moreover, Pardo was actively engaged in efforts to bolster security in Costa Rica. He participated in numerous meetings with government officials and lawmakers, advocating for solutions to the country’s drug trafficking crisis.

On one occasion, he cautioned that urgent action was necessary to prevent Costa Rica from mirroring the situation in Ecuador. Numerous political figures expressed profound sorrow over the untimely loss of a man who had dedicated his expertise to serving Costa Rica