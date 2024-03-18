Costa Rica’s Upcoming Friendly Against Argentina Affected by Messi’s Injury

The Costa Rican national team’s highly anticipated friendly match against Argentina, scheduled for March 26 in Los Angeles, has been dealt a significant blow as Lionel Messi, the captain of the world champion Argentine side, has been ruled out due to a muscle injury.

Messi, 36, sustained a small injury to his right hamstring during Inter Miami’s match against Nashville SC last week, as confirmed by the MLS on Sunday. The Argentine star’s absence from the upcoming friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica has been attributed to this setback.

The MLS released a list of players who will be joining their respective national teams in the coming days, and Messi’s name was notably absent, despite the Argentine Football Association (AFA) having yet to make an official announcement.

Messi’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by the Albiceleste, who are using these friendlies as part of their preparation for the Copa America. The Argentine captain had already missed a match during Inter Miami’s tour in Hong Kong due to right leg ailments, and this new injury also forced him to sit out Inter Miami’s match against DC United in Washington on Saturday.

The former Barcelona star has been in excellent form in 2024, having played 11 matches so far, including six friendlies and five official games – three in the MLS and two in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 against Nashville SC.

Argentina will also be without Paulo Dynala (AS Roma) for the matches against El Salvador and Costa Rica, as the forward is sidelined with a muscle injury. However, the Albiceleste will welcome back defender Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), who has recovered from an injury suffered in early February, and Boca Juniors defender Nicolás Valentini has also been included in the squad.

Despite Messi’s absence, Costa Rica will still face a formidable Argentine side and will need to be at their best to secure a positive result in this prestigious friendly. The match will serve as valuable preparation for both teams as they gear up for their respective continental tournaments.