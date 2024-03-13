Costa Rica’s Turrialba Volcano National Park Fire Prompts Emergency Response

Forest firefighters from the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) of the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) responded to a forest fire that has been affecting the Turrialba Volcano National Park (PNVT) since March 10 of this year. The fire originated on a private farm, encroaching into the National Park and impacting the moorland in that vicinity.

Between yesterday and today, a team of 36 individuals, including SINAC officials, volunteer forest firefighters, and Costa Rican firefighters, have been tirelessly working to contain the emergency and assess the extent of the affected area.

It is anticipated that, through swift mobilization, firebreaks will be established to halt the fire’s spread, with the aim of declaring the incident under control by the end of today.

“Given the prevailing conditions of strong winds, any vegetation fire can rapidly escalate into a forest fire, as evidenced by the situation in Turrialba Volcano National Park resulting from agricultural burning encroaching onto park slopes. What started as a simple burn has escalated into a fire with severe environmental consequences,” remarked Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy.

Tattenbach further highlighted that the nation is already on high alert for the 2024 forest fire season, which could be particularly critical due to the presence of the El Niño phenomenon (resulting in drought). This season is expected to bring elevated temperatures, low relative humidity, and strong winds, creating a conducive environment for wildfires. Therefore, the public is urged to refrain from engaging in agricultural burns under these weather conditions.

The Executive Directorate of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC-MINAE) activated the Permanent Alert System on January 15 for the 2024 season, recognizing the risk of forest fires nationwide. This system facilitates a prompt and effective response, minimizing the extent of damage to biodiversity, infrastructure, heritage sites, and potential harm to the populace.

SINAC urges the public to refrain from burning any form of waste or leaf litter and to establish firebreaks around their properties or vacant lots. For agricultural burning, individuals must obtain the requisite permit from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and adhere to prescribed technical guidelines.