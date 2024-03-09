Costa Rica Seeks to Implement Geotechnical Solutions for Highway Safety

A group of specialists in Geotechnical Engineering will convene in Costa Rica to analyze, among other topics, the development of new engineering solutions aimed at providing greater safety to users in the event of landslides, which are a frequent occurrence on the country’s highways.

Furthermore, information will be presented regarding works carried out on various national roads and projects of national significance such as: Route 1 (Cambronero Sector), Route 2 (Cerro de la Muerte Sector), Route 27 Viaduct, and Structures in Taras La Lima Pass (Cartago).

Chris Muñoz, President of the Costa Rican Geotechnical Association (ACG), emphasized that “geotechnical engineering offers solutions to establish the foundations upon which large-scale infrastructure projects are built.”

The construction of infrastructure to mitigate the impact of landslides on national roads contributes to improving the quality of communication routes and enhancing user safety, particularly in a country like Costa Rica, characterized by a pronounced rainy season.

The President of ACOGE noted that the impact of landslides on the national and cantonal road network “is an issue of utmost importance for the country, which in the past has severely affected road infrastructure on several routes, leading to unfortunate fatalities. During the Congress, we will have the opportunity to explore the latest innovations for analyzing, designing, and implementing solutions in this field.”

Experts emphasized that this issue is fundamental for the country’s development, as several roads, such as Cartago-Pérez Zeledón and San José-Río Frío, face significant challenges, particularly after the Zurquí Tunnel.

“It presents an excellent opportunity to familiarize ourselves with new tools that can be applied to find appropriate technical solutions to this problem,” Muñoz added.

The matter will be addressed during the XIV Geotechnical Congress of Costa Rica 2024, scheduled to take place in San José from March 14 to 15 at the Crowne Plaza Corobicí Hotel. The event will feature speakers from Colombia, Spain, Chile, Argentina, New Zealand, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

The conference agenda, promoted by ACOGE, encompasses topics such as “slope stabilization,” “Contents of the Primer of the Geotechnical Code of Costa Rica,” “Landslides associated with geological faults,” and a presentation on the “Viaduct at kilometer 44 of route 27 in Costa Rica.”