Costa Rica Boosts Tourist Safety with New Pact

The National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR) and Costa Rican public security authorities provided updates on measures aimed at ensuring the safety of tourists visiting Costa Rica.

Present at the meeting were the Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez, the head of Public Security, Mario Zamora, and the director of the Tourist Police, Kathia Chavarría. Additionally, presidents and representatives of tourism chambers from various regions of the country were in attendance.

A key outcome of the meeting was the signing of a cooperation agreement on citizen and commercial security between Public Security and CANATUR. This agreement aims to facilitate joint actions for preventing and containing crime in tourist destinations.

The agreement builds upon discussions initiated during a previous meeting in October 2023, which focused on learning about the Ministry of Security’s initiatives at both national and tourist destination levels to combat crime. During this meeting, statistics regarding crimes committed against visitors were also presented.

Furthermore, the agreement seeks to enhance responses to community needs in combating insecurity and providing comprehensive care to victims of crime.

Key stakeholders agreed on the importance of conducting safety talks and implementing prompt response measures for business owners. Meanwhile, the private sector pledged to provide necessary resources such as information, logistical support, and supplies.

Rubén Acón, President of CANATUR, emphasized the significance of this agreement, stating, “This agreement represents an important step in protecting and promoting tourism in our country, showcasing the collective commitment of both public and private sectors to ensure safe and satisfying experiences for all visitors.”

The sector is increasingly concerned about rising insecurity issues, which could potentially impact the number of visitors choosing Costa Rica as a destination.

According to the Judicial Investigation Organism (OIJ), there have been 84 homicides reported so far this year, with 19 occurring in the province of Puntarenas, 18 in Limón, and seven in Guanacaste. These figures are particularly alarming given that these provinces house some of the country’s most popular tourist destinations.

On numerous occasions, representatives from the tourism sector have urged the government to implement concrete actions to prevent visitors from falling victim to crime.