Airbnb Alert on Currency Charges for Travelers

In a notable development, Airbnb has issued a crucial alert to travelers, emphasizing the need for careful consideration as the platform introduces additional charges for payments in currencies other than those listed in the accommodation advertisements.

This announcement comes as part of a broader policy overhaul communicated to users through email, encompassing updates to the Terms of Service, Payment for Service, Host Damage Protection, Alternative Booking and Refund Policy, and the Privacy Policy.

The company attributed these changes to its commitment to adapting to the dynamic evolution of its business, the incorporation of new features, and the imperative to provide comprehensive information on personal data treatment, all while meeting the requirements of relevant laws and regulations.

Starting April 1, 2024, Airbnb disclosed its decision to impose an extra fee for reservations involving different currencies. The guest service fee, applicable to multi-currency bookings, will now include an additional charge of up to 2% of the total booking amount before tax.

This adjustment is aimed at aligning commissions with the perceived value provided by the platform and addressing the operational complexities associated with diverse currencies.

The platform clarified that this supplementary charge would be activated when the currency used by the guest for payment does not match the currency set by the host for their listing.

For example, the extra charge would apply if the user opts for a listing in colones and decides to pay in dollars.

Existing users are urged to familiarize themselves with the updated Terms and Privacy Policy, which will take effect on March 28, 2024. Following this date, users must accept both sets of updated policies to make or manage bookings on the platform. Airbnb emphasized that, upon using the platform after the specified date, users automatically adhere to the updated Privacy Policy.

The company encouraged users to thoroughly review the updated Terms and Privacy Policy, offering the option to download a copy for reference. Airbnb clarified that users unwilling to accept the new policies could terminate their agreement at any time by simply deleting their account.