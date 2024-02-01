Costa Rica Struggles to Curb Perceived Corruption Levels

Costa Rica scored 55 out of 100 in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) published by Transparency International this week. While reflecting a marginal one-point increase from 2022, the country remains static in the 45th position among 180 ranked nations.

The minimal uptick suggests slight progress but falls critically short of the leap required to effectively combat corruption. The CPI utilizes a scale from zero (very corrupt) to 100 (very clean) to rank countries based on perceived public sector corruption levels.

After registering 54 points in the 2022 index, a four-point decline from 2021, Costa Rica has yet to breach the 60-point threshold to join the list of leading countries such as those in Western Europe. Sources suggest endemic corruption issues prevail, evidenced by recent large-scale cases lacking criminal accountability.

The annual Index integrates data from seven key indicators to derive the score. For Costa Rica, the World Economic Forum (-15) and Global Insight Country Risk Ratings (-12) provided particularly negative assessments weighted in the latest results. The former highlighted economic competitiveness shortfalls, while the latter emphasized minimal progress in environmental rights and defense spheres.

Despite being an early proponent, Costa Rica has yet to ratify the Escazú Agreement on environmental rights in the Legislative Assembly, impacting its international ratings. “These factors significantly contributed to the weighted decline observed in the 2022 Index,” explained Transparency International’s Costa Rica director Emilia Mondragon.

Furthermore, allegations of irregular financing during recent national elections have added to the reputational challenges faced in improving future rankings. “To stop this evil that eats away at our society, it is not enough with criminal penalties,” stated advocacy group Costa Rica Integra this week.

“In accordance with the recommendations of the Integrity Study on Costa Rica presented last year by the OECD, it is necessary to work on preventive public policies that contribute to building a virtuous system of integrity and probity in the exercise of public office,” they added.

Globally, Denmark (90), Finland (88), and New Zealand (88) lead the 2023 CPI results – securing top positions not only for corruption perception but also for civil liberties, according to the Democracy Index report published in November 2022.

Somalia (12), Syria (13), and South Sudan (13) rank lowest this year – struggling with ongoing conflict, unrest, and authoritarian regimes.

While Costa Rica remains firmly positioned in the top 50 countries, expert analysis suggests substantive policy and institutional reforms are required to progress beyond current stagnation. “The minimal change in ranking reflects an endemic status quo,” highlighted Manuel Villalobos, professor of economics at the University of Costa Rica, echoing calls for action across civic society.