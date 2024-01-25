Infamous Trafficker Caught in Costa Rica Bust

One of Costa Rica’s most infamous drug traffickers, identified by the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) as Umaña Alvarez, was apprehended during a meticulously executed multi-agency operation.

The arrest took place in Golfito, Puntarenas, as part of a series of raids aimed at dismantling the notorious criminal organization known as Los Catanos, involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

Umaña Alvarez, a 41-year-old figurehead in the illicit trade, had obtained approval from the Costa Rican Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture (INCOPESCA) in April 2023 to engage in deep-sea fishing.

The coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies led to the capture of not only Umaña Alvarez but also his wife, Vargas, a 34-year-old woman. Authorities revealed that both now facing charges related to money laundering.

The Wednesday morning operations spanned various locations in Golfito, with a particular focus on La Mona, where one of the high-ranking members of Los Catanos resided. The judicial police acted on confidential information, uncovering irregularities in the suspect’s wealth accumulation, inconsistent with his purported fishing-related economic activities.

Insiders confirmed that the criminal group played a pivotal role in receiving substantial drug shipments from Colombia, subsequently facilitating their distribution across North America. The OIJ disclosed that the organization actively engages in money laundering through intricate real estate transactions, luxury vehicle dealings, and the acquisition of diverse commercial properties.

As the operation unfolds, authorities are targeting the seizure of three high-end vehicles and over ten boats associated with the criminal network. Randall Zúñiga, the director of OIJ, disclosed that Umaña’s criminal history includes a prior report for drug trafficking in 2009, with law enforcement seizing approximately 12 million colones in cash in 2020.

Following months of intensive investigation, judicial agents have unveiled the criminal group’s primary activities, emphasizing their involvement in the reception, storage, distribution, and commercialization of narcotics, particularly prominent in the northern regions of the continent.